Police warn against sharing traumatic footage

[file photo]

The Fiji Police Force is urging the public to stop sharing the video of Former Netball Coach Unaisi Rokoura.

She allegedly drowned in Navuso last weekend.

Investigations confirmed the footage was taken by a member of the public assisting in the search, not the official team.

Police warn that circulating the video online adds unnecessary trauma to the family and undermines the community’s responsibility to act with empathy.

They stress that respecting the family means refraining from sharing, posting, or commenting on the footage.

The Force is also reminding Fijians to foster a compassionate online environment and to consider the human cost behind viral content.

