Opposition MP questions delays in appointing municipal CEOs

Premila Kumar [left] and Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Opposition parliamentarian Premila Kumar raised concerns in the House regarding the continued delays in appointing substantive Chief Executive Officers for several municipal councils, particularly in Suva and Nasinu.

Kumar questioned the potential for conflicts of interest as special administrators are currently acting as CEOs and demanded a clear timeline for permanent appointments.

In response, Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa stated that this is an operational matter governed by municipal policies, but assured that the government is taking steps to accelerate the recruitment process.

Article continues after advertisement

“When we came in, we, in concurrence with all the municipalities, we have engaged two recruitment agencies to help in the recruitment and hiring of all CEOs in all the municipalities and they are KPMG as well as Maxumise.”

The Minister says the government has already taken steps to accelerate the recruitment process for municipal by engaging professional firms to handle recruitment across all councils.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.