Navigation system to be upgrade

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo. [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Land and Mineral Resource is working on modernizing its geodetic datum

Responding to a question posed in parliament regarding the status of our geodetic datum. Filimoni Vosarogo the Minister responsible for Lands and Mineral Resources says that updating this application will allow Global Positioning System to operate, as such the upgrade will determine more accuracy on our navigation system.

Vosarogo adds that the Ministry is working on changing our system which would allow us to comply with International requirements whereby changing from the old model to a new one.

“Changing, that is the ongoing work at the moment is changing the datum from 1972, the model 1972 GGS72 to WGS84.”

With the Ministry working on adopting the International standard of navigation, this will ensure Fiji’s compatibility across various

geographic information systems that are used internationally.