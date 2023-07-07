MOU to allow deployment of volunteers

The Cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the Korea International Cooperation Agency and the Ministry of Agriculture to allow for the deployment of volunteers.

The deployment will be done under the World Friends Korea overseas volunteer programme.

World Friends Korea is a South Korean government-run overseas volunteer programme that was inaugurated in May 2009.

Once the MOU is executed, the Ministry will be able to request volunteers to assist with the implementation of advanced technologies to improve production in the agriculture sector.