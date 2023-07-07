Ministry to clamp down on illegal extensions

The Ministry of Local Government is calling on ratepayers and property owners within the town and city boundaries to immediately cease all illegal structural extensions and operations.

This comes as there have been cases of illegal operations and structural extensions being undertaken without proper authorization.

The Ministry adds that this violates statutory and regulatory requirements, causing significant issues for the community’s well-being and harmony.

It also warns that legal action will be taken against individuals found to be breaching these requirements.

The ministry states that municipal councils are obliged to investigate reported cases and enforce appropriate measures.