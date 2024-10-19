Investigation on alleged harassment during Hibiscus concludes

The independent investigation into harassment allegations during the crowing night of Hibiscus Carnival has been completed and submitted to the Ministry of Local Government for review.

It is alleged that a Hibiscus festival contestant was allegedly inappropriately touched on the night of the crowning.

An official police complaint has also been lodged in this regards.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa confirms that the investigation ensured that all relevant parties, including committee members and witnesses, were interviewed in line with council policies.

He says the investigation was conducted by an independent panel comprising the chair of Suva City Council, an independent legal expert, an external event management and public safety specialist, and a representative from a human rights or gender-based violence advocacy organization.

Nalumia says they were committed to ensuring the investigation was impartial, transparent, and conducted professionally, in full compliance with all legal and regulatory standards.

He adds that a separate police investigation is ongoing, and the Ministry will cooperate fully with law enforcement as the process continues.