Hefty penalties needed to curb wildlife crimes: UNODC

Beche-de-mer, giant clams, and the crested iguana have been identified as the most commonly exploited and trafficked wildlife in Fiji.

This was revealed in a workshop in Suva today, organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime to help authorities come up with a proactive model to combat wildlife crime rather than a reactive one.

UNODC Regional Coordinator for Asia-Pacific Jenna Dawson-Faber says wildlife crime is a multi-billion dollar international industry that involves the poaching, trafficking, and illegal exploitation of protected species.

“When we talk about wildlife crime, we talk about the poaching of protected species, trafficking, the illicit trade across borders of these species that is against the law, and also exploitation of natural resources.”

Director of Environment Sandeep Singh says the workshop presents an opportunity to strengthen the capacity of frontline ministries and agencies on indicator framework assessments.

“The alarming stats makes it more important that we upskill our officers and border control on intelligence and investigation techniques that is needed to combat this illegal wildlife trade.”

United States Ambassador to Fiji, Marie Damour, says too often perpetrators get away with just a slap on the wrist.

“It’s a sad truth that in many countries in the world, wildlife trafficking is not treated as the serious crime that it is. The penalties imposed on convicted traffickers are often much less than the profits that they earn.”

Participants will share data from their respective agencies over the next two days to measure the effectiveness of enforcement laws, build a stronger network, and better cooperate and coordinate the country’s response to wildlife crime.