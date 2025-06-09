MoH plans six-month HIV protection dose

[File Photo]

The Health Ministry is planning to introduce a long-acting HIV prevention injection aimed at improving access for people in remote and rural areas.

Injectable Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), will provide six months of protection per dose and is designed to prevent HIV transmission among high-risk groups.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says this will help overcome challenges such as travel distance, cost, and social stigma that prevent many from maintaining daily medication routines.

He says treatment non-compliance remains one of the biggest barriers to controlling HIV.

“So, those that are already diagnosed, only about 38% of them are coming for the replenishment of their medication, the HIV medication. But there are more than 50% who are not compliant. They get their status checked, they test positive and then they walk away.”

Ravunawa says the Ministry is currently finalizing cabinet approval for PrEP’s inclusion in the national HIV response program.

“There’s still more work to be done in terms of getting the cabinet endorsement to have that policy endorsed by the government to roll it out to the public. So I believe it’s a work in progress.”

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says this is part of their HIV reduction plan.

He adds the introduction of injectable PrEP aims to improve adherence rates and reduce new infections.

