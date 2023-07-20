Infants and two-year-olds battling cancer

[File Photo]

WOWS Kids Fiji Founder Sina Kami has revealed that nine children are battling cancer in the country.

These patients are from newborn to up to two-years-old.

WOWS, or the Walk on, Walk Strong Foundation, is currently providing care and support to 82 children living with cancer.

Article continues after advertisement

Kami also highlighted that among the young cancer patients, 15 children fall in the age group of three to five, 21 children are aged between six and 10, and 28 children are between 11 and 15 years old.

Additionally, six teenagers aged 16 to 18, along with some over 18, are also receiving assistance from the foundation.

Kami has highlighted the foundation’s vision of establishing a dedicated resource centre and cancer hospital for children in the area.

“There are so many hands put up, we can help with the structure, we can help with other things. Just find a piece of land and so I am standing here, any of you would like to donate a land for WOWS Kids Fiji, it’s not for Taholo, it’s not for me or team leader, this is for our children of Fiji.”

Leukemia is the most common cancer among children and teenagers in Fiji.

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad has assured the Government will continue to collaborate with WOWS Kids Fiji through the Health Ministry, indicating ongoing support for the noble cause.

“The government has allocated a total of $655,000 for outreach and awareness programmes alone in the 2023-2024 budget for various public health programmes. This is an increase of $171,500 from the last financial year.”

The statistics were revealed today during the National Childhood Cancer month launch.