Government targets accessibility gaps for persons with disabilities

While investment in disability inclusion has risen, accessibility in public spaces and transport remains a major challenge, according to new government findings.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran highlighted that the outcomes of a 2023 study by the National Council for Persons with Disabilities found that only 23 percent of transport facilities nationwide are accessible.

She reaffirmed the Ministry is now working closely with the Fiji Roads Authority to make roads, footpaths, and jetties safer for wheelchair users and those with visual impairments.

“Accessibility is not a privilege, it’s a right — and it must extend to every corner of the country,”



Sashi Kiran [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Accessibility works have begun in Saraswati and jetty areas, with similar projects planned for airports and seaports.

The Minister says while visible improvements have been made at major airports, smaller airstrips and ports still need major upgrades to meet accessibility standards.

