Government doubles funding to boost disability inclusion

Government investment to support persons with disabilities has nearly doubled in five years, signaling a major shift towards inclusion and accessibility across Fiji.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Shashi Kiran says allocations increased from $21.8 million in 2020–2021 to $40.7 million in 2024–2025, an 86.8 percent hike.

She says this reflects government’s commitment to ensure persons with disabilities live with dignity, independence, and equal opportunity.

Over 13,000 Fijians with disabilities are currently assisted through this funding, which supports social protection, inclusive education, accessible housing and assistive devices.

She adds a new Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Framework is being developed with the National Council for Persons with Disabilities and Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to track progress on key policy goals by mid-next year.

Kiran says the goal is to build a truly inclusive Fiji, where accessibility and participation is part of every government decision.

