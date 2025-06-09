First home grant open to all ages

Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji

There is no age limit for Fijians applying for the First Home Ownership Initiative, Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa has confirmed.

He told Parliament that as long as applicants can provide proof of a registered title or a building with a registered title, they are eligible to use the scheme.

Applicants may also combine their savings through the Fiji National Provident Fund or banks to help acquire property or land through the grant.

Nalumisa clarified that residents in formalised or incorporated settlements such as those in the Kalabu area, are not eligible for the First Home Ownership grant unless they hold a registered title.

These communities can instead access support through the Rural Housing Assistance Grant.

The Minister said proof of ownership remains the main criteria to ensure the program helps those genuinely seeking to buy their first home.

Since its launch in 2014, more than 4,400 Fijians have benefited from the initiative with total funding of $49.6 million.

Nalumisa said that 3,180 recipients earning below $50,000 received $42.2 million in grants, while 668 applicants with incomes between $50,001 and $100,000 received $7.45 million.

He added that 579 applicants were supported through the land purchase program, worth $5.6 million.

The Minister said the initiative remains a key government effort to make housing more affordable and accessible for low and middle-income Fijians.

