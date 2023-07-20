Education Commission yet to finalize pending annual reports

The Higher Education Commission of Fiji board is currently in the process of finalizing the Annual reports for 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Commission Chair Steve Chand says it is unfortunate for that all annual reports from the past, which go back as far as 2018, haven’t been tabled in parliament.

He says the narratives, financial reports, and audits have been completed, and they are waiting for the final reports from the Office of the Auditor General.

“I’m sure we’re all aware that our line minister, the Honorable Minister for Education, is an auditor in a chartered account by profession, and he said to me, Chair, you can come and tell me all the glossier things under the sun, but if you don’t have your annual reports in order, it means nothing to me.”

Chand says it has also been a challenge for the commissioners and him as a commission chair right now to make sure that they bring out all those annual reports, and he acknowledges the team at HEC for great progress so far.

Chand adds that the commission is already doing a good job because they are now in the last phase of the 2021–22 reports.