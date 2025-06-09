Divine farms boost food and job opportunities in rural area

[File Photo]

Divine Farm in Verata, Tailevu is planting more than just crops it’s planting opportunity.

The farm, operated by Divine Fijian Home Care, now manages 48,000 dalo plants and a growing piggery, aiming to boost Fiji’s food supply and create jobs in rural communities.

Director Emosi Koroitamana says the farm employs 12 people three permanent staff and nine on project-based work and blends traditional and modern methods to grow tasty, healthy food.

“We want to give our senior citizens quality pork and root crops and we treat our staff like family.”

DFHC Fiji representative Sitiveni Kalou says the farm’s long-term goal is to expand production, improve soil health, and support more local projects.

From soil to success, Divine Farm is proving that agriculture can grow more than food — it can grow futures.

