Contractual dispute affects FNPF’s Westin project

Work on the Westin Denarau Resort, a major FNPF-owned investment project, has been temporarily halted due to contractual disagreements between the parties.

The issue was raised by Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya, who questioned the Minister for Finance, Esrom Immanuel on why the Westin project, owned by FNPF and developed by Fletcher Construction, has stalled.

In response, Immanuel assured Parliament that both sides are in continuous dialogue and that discussions are progressing well, with a resolution expected shortly.

He says that despite ongoing efforts to resolve the issues, the disagreement had led to a short-term demobilization of construction activities.

“Works on the project temporarily came to a halt due to contextual matters and a disagreement between the parties. These parties are separate legal business entities, and the matter resulted in differing views and delays in fulfilling certain project obligations.”

The Westin development is fully owned by FNPF through its subsidiary Turbo PTE Limited, and that reconstruction and renovation work is being carried out by Fletcher Construction a joint venture owned 50 percent by Fletcher Construction New Zealand, 25 percent by FNPF, and 25 percent by Fijian Holdings Limited.

According to the Minister, construction across the guestroom blocks is now in its final stages, with practical completion targeted for March 2026.

A staged opening strategy is also being considered to allow parts of the resort to open early and generate revenue before the full reopening.

The Minister declined to provide further details, citing the sensitivity of ongoing negotiations.

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya expressed concern that the arrangement could pose an ethical and legal conflict of interest, given that FNPF partly owns both the hotel and the construction company.

“Have we not put ourselves in a difficult position because the property is owned by FNPF and the company doing the construction is also partially owned by FNPF? If it goes to court, FNPF could end up suing its own construction company.”

In response, the Minister reiterated that negotiations are ongoing to ensure a fair and amicable resolution between all parties.

