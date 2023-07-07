Conference to help promote sugar industry

[File Photo]

Director of Policy, Planning & Research at the Sugar Ministry Reshmi Kumari is in Thailand to participate in the 2nd International Conference on Cane and Sugar.

Kumari has been invited as a keynote speaker by the President of the Thailand Society of Sugar Cane Technologies.

Other academics and sugar industry experts from Thailand, India, Vietnam, Japan, Pakistan, Nigeria and Brazil will also be present at the Conference.

Permanent Secretary for Sugar Yogesh Karan says such conferences will provide avenues to promote Fiji as a sugar-producing country.

Karan says it also provides opportunities to collaborate with other countries to move Fiji’s sugar industry forward.

In Thailand, Kumari will also explore ways to partner with Thailand’s sugar industry and universities.

She will focus on agricultural machinery & harvesters, value-addition of sugar products and bio-plastics manufacturing that will support implementing Fiji’s climate change adaptation strategies.

The theme of the conference is “Towards BCG Economy; Smart Farm to Bio Industry”.