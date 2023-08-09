City accident terrifying: Witness

A witness to the accident that landed two women in the hospital this afternoon describes it as terrifying.

The accident happened on Nina Street in Suva.

The witness told FBC News that things happened all of a sudden.

The witness says he was sitting across the road when he saw the van reversing before it suddenly accelerated and crashed into a restaurant.

It was only after this that they saw two women injured.

The victims are being admitted to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.