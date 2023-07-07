Ba lawyer highlights areas that need attention

A Ba barrister believes there is a need for improvements in legal education and practice management courses.

During the consultations on the Legal Practitioners Act 2009 held in Lautoka, Samuel Ram says these are two areas that require attention to enhance effectiveness and professionalism within the legal profession.

“We need to improve our education system. I think the lawyer’s courses I find out about have become less strict in terms of who gets qualified and who gets admitted to law. Secondly, we need to have proper practice management courses so that lawyers learn how it is to run a practice, how it is to manage a trust account, and basically to avoid the situation where complaints are raised against them.”

However, Ram says that during the consultation, he was happy that at least one member of the public participated in the deliberations.

He highlights the significance of the public’s perspective, stating that the individual had shared valuable feedback by raising complaints about lawyers.

According to Ram, this feedback serves as an opportunity for the legal fraternity to address its shortcomings and enhance its services.