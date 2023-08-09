News

10 digital parking meters installed in Savusavu Town

Simione Tuvuki Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

August 9, 2023 4:05 pm

Motorists anticipate improved traffic after the installation of ten digital parking meters in Savusavu Town, which is the first-ever for the municipality.

Speaking at the launch today, Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says this is a response to the demand from residents for a parking system and a testament to the innovation that exists within the town.

Nalumisa says this initiative is an illustration of the commitment to improving infrastructure and revenue generation in Hidden Paradise.

“It will facilitate accessibility, ensuring customers’ convenience while helping businesses flourish. The status quo of vehicles lining up in front of shops is no longer tenable, and this change will undoubtedly boost commercial prospects.”


Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa

Nalumisa says this investment contributes to the vision to further develop tourism in Savusavu, a stride towards the development of the economy.

The ten digital parking meters are valued at around $150,000.

It can accommodate 45 vehicles daily and is expected to create an annual income of $100,000 for the Savusavu Town Council.

The Ministry of Local Government partnered with eight municipalities to purchase 95 digital parking meters, valued at approximately $1.176 million.

