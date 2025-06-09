General Hospital named best drama at 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards

It’s Daytime TV’s night to shine.

Hosted by Mario Lopez, the 52nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards took place on Friday evening at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., honoring the best in daytime television.

This year’s big winner was soap General Hospital, which won Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, acting awards for Nancy Lee Grahn, Jonathan Jackson, and guest star Alley Mills, plus awards for writing, directing, and costume categories.

Other major winners included Drew Barrymore, who won Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host for The Drew Barrymore Show, and Live With Kelly and Mark, starring Kelly Ripa and Consuelos, which scored Outstanding Daytime Talk Series.

Veteran journalist Deborah Norville — who retired from Inside Edition in May after serving as the anchor of the news magazine for 30 years — was also honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

First handed out in 1974, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences introduced several new categories this year, including Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series, and Outstanding Regional Content in a Daytime Genre.

Check out the complete winners list below.

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

WINNER: General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

WINNER: Live With Kelly and Mark

The View

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood

E! News

WINNER: Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series

Be My Guest With Ina Garten

WINNER: Delicious Miss Brown

Emeril Cooks

Lidia’s Kitchen

Selena + Restaurant

Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series

BBQ High

WINNER: Chasing Flavor With Carla Hall

Ingrediente: Mexico

TrueSouth

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

America’s Court With Judge Kevin Ross

Divorce Court

WINNER: Hot Bench

Judy Justice

Justice for the People With Judge Milian

We the People With Judge Lauren Lake

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

WINNER: Expedition Unknown

Field Trip With Curtis Stone: Hong Kong

The Good Road

How I Got Here

Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out

Mexico Made With Love

Outstanding Science and Nature Program

Living With Leopards

National Parks: USA

WINNER: The Secret Lives of Animals

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Outstanding Instructional/How-to Program

Dime Como Hacerlo

WINNER: Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse

The Fixers

Going Home With Tyler Cameron

Married to Real Estate

Martha Gardens

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

George to the Rescue

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

Homegrown

WINNER: You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

WINNER: Black Barbie

Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame

Off Script With the Hollywood Reporter

The Swift Effect

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

Outstanding Daytime Special

Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter

Dinner Party Diaries With José Andrés

WINNER: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

98th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers

Outstanding Short Form Program

WINNER: Ballin’ Out

Billboard Presents

Catalyst

Eat This With Yara: The Chef Preserving Gaza’s Cuisine Amid a Genocide

Live Like a Champion

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman – The Young and the Restless

Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott – The Young and the Restless

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson – The Young and the Restless

WINNER: Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis – General Hospital

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers – The Young and the Restless

Laura Wright as Carly Spencer – General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott – The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black – Days of Our Lives

Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark – Days of Our Lives

WINNER: Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis – Days of Our Lives

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri – General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton – Days of Our Lives

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra – The Young and the Restless

Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos Davis – General Hospital

Emily O’Brien as Theresa Donovan – Days of Our Lives

WINNER: Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins Abbott – The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford – General Hospital

Blake Berris as Everett Lynch – Days of Our Lives

Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti – The Young and the Restless

Gregory Harrison as Gregory Chase – General Hospital

WINNER: Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer – General Hospital

Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series

Olivia d’Abo as Fifi Garrett – The Bay

AnnaLynne McCord as Cat Greene – Days of Our Lives

Ashley Puzemis as Holly Jonas – Days of Our Lives

Christian Weissmann as Remy Pryce – The Bold and the Beautiful

WINNER: Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa – The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten – The Young and the Restless

Clint Howard as Tom Starr – The Bold and the Beautiful

Jacqueline Lopez as Blaze – General Hospital

WINNER: Alley Mills as Heather Webber – General Hospital

Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis – The Young and the Restless

Avery Kristen Pohl as Esme Prince – General Hospital

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

WINNER: Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show

Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb – Today With Hoda and Jenna

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa – Live With Kelly and Mark

Jennifer Hudson – The Jennifer Hudson Show

Outstanding Culinary Host

WINNER: Kardea Brown – Delicious Miss Brown

Joanna Gaines – Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines

Ina Garten – Be My Guest With Ina Garten

Emeril Lagasse – Emeril Cooks

Michael Symon – Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily

WINNER: Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith & Nischelle Turner – Entertainment Tonight

Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover & Mario Lopez – Access Hollywood

Star Jones, Corey Jovan – Divorce Court

Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose & Judge Judy Sheindlin – Judy Justice

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily

WINNER: Sir David Attenborough – Secret Lives of Orangutans

Brad Bestelink – Living With Leopards

Andi Sweeney Blanco, Courtney Dober, Rob North & Kirin Stone – The Fixers

Anthony Mackie – Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast

Martha Stewart – Martha Gardens

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

WINNER: General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program

WINNER: Black Barbie

Modern Pioneering With Georgia Pellegrini

National Parks: USA

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

WINNER: General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Living With Leopards

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

The Secret Lives of Animals

WINNER: Secret Lives of Orangutans

Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast National Geographic

Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

WINNER: The Drew Barrymore Show

The Good Road

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Wizard of Paws

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

National Parks: USA

The Secret Lives of Animals

WINNER: Secret Lives of Orangutans

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video

WINNER: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

The Drew Barrymore Show

Neighbours

The View

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Cinematography

Living With Leopards

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

WINNER: National Parks: USA

The Secret Lives of Animals

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Outstanding Single Camera Editing

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

WINNER: The Secret Lives of Animals

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

The Fixers

How I Got Here

The Kelly Clarkson Show

WINNER: Resurrected Rides

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Talk

The View

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out

Living With Leopards

National Parks: USA

WINNER: The Secret Lives of Animals

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Days of Our Lives

The Drew Barrymore Show

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

The Drew Barrymore Show

WINNER: Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

Reconnecting Roots

Tex Mex Motors

Outstanding Casting

WINNER: Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

Making Good

Start Up

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live With Kelly and Mark

WINNER: Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

The Drew Barrymore Show

WINNER: General Hospital

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

Sherri

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup

The Bold and the Beautiful

WINNER: The Drew Barrymore Show

General Hospital

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Sherri

Outstanding Regional Content in a Daytime Genre

Chicagoland’s Best Bites

WINNER: createid | SARA: A Life in Dreams and Symbols

Danzando para Sanar

Hidden Homicide

Relish

