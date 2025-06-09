Entertainment

General Hospital named best drama at 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards

61

October 19, 2025 4:00 pm

It’s Daytime TV’s night to shine.

Hosted by Mario Lopez, the 52nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards took place on Friday evening at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., honoring the best in daytime television.

This year’s big winner was soap General Hospital, which won Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, acting awards for Nancy Lee Grahn, Jonathan Jackson, and guest star Alley Mills, plus awards for writing, directing, and costume categories.

Other major winners included Drew Barrymore, who won Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host for The Drew Barrymore Show, and Live With Kelly and Mark, starring Kelly Ripa and Consuelos, which scored Outstanding Daytime Talk Series.

Veteran journalist Deborah Norville — who retired from Inside Edition in May after serving as the anchor of the news magazine for 30 years — was also honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

First handed out in 1974, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences introduced several new categories this year, including Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series, and Outstanding Regional Content in a Daytime Genre.

Check out the complete winners list below.

Drew Barrymore can’t stop smelling feet on her talk show
Drew Barrymore smells her cohost Sunny Anderson’s feet on The Drew Barrymore Show
Joy Behar blasts Speaker Mike Johnson over ‘hate America rally’ comments: ‘Get your priorities straight’
Joy Behar; U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on October 16, 2025 in Washington, DC
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
Days of Our Lives
WINNER: General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

WINNER: Live With Kelly and Mark
The View

Outstanding Entertainment News Series
Access Hollywood
E! News
WINNER: Entertainment Tonight
Extra

Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series
Be My Guest With Ina Garten
WINNER: Delicious Miss Brown
Emeril Cooks
Lidia’s Kitchen
Selena + Restaurant

Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series
BBQ High
WINNER: Chasing Flavor With Carla Hall
Ingrediente: Mexico
TrueSouth

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
America’s Court With Judge Kevin Ross
Divorce Court
WINNER: Hot Bench
Judy Justice
Justice for the People With Judge Milian
We the People With Judge Lauren Lake

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
WINNER: Expedition Unknown
Field Trip With Curtis Stone: Hong Kong
The Good Road
How I Got Here
Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out
Mexico Made With Love

Outstanding Science and Nature Program
Living With Leopards
National Parks: USA
WINNER: The Secret Lives of Animals
Secret Lives of Orangutans
Secrets of the Neanderthals

Outstanding Instructional/How-to Program
Dime Como Hacerlo
WINNER: Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse
The Fixers
Going Home With Tyler Cameron
Married to Real Estate
Martha Gardens

Outstanding Lifestyle Program
George to the Rescue
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut
Homegrown
WINNER: You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program
WINNER: Black Barbie
Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame
Off Script With the Hollywood Reporter
The Swift Effect
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

Outstanding Daytime Special
Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter
Dinner Party Diaries With José Andrés
WINNER: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
98th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers

Outstanding Short Form Program
WINNER: Ballin’ Out
Billboard Presents
Catalyst
Eat This With Yara: The Chef Preserving Gaza’s Cuisine Amid a Genocide
Live Like a Champion

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
Sharon Case as Sharon Newman – The Young and the Restless
Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott – The Young and the Restless
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson – The Young and the Restless
WINNER: Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis – General Hospital
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers – The Young and the Restless
Laura Wright as Carly Spencer – General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott – The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black – Days of Our Lives
Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark – Days of Our Lives
WINNER: Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis – Days of Our Lives
Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri – General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton – Days of Our Lives
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra – The Young and the Restless
Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos Davis – General Hospital
Emily O’Brien as Theresa Donovan – Days of Our Lives
WINNER: Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins Abbott – The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford – General Hospital
Blake Berris as Everett Lynch – Days of Our Lives
Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti – The Young and the Restless
Gregory Harrison as Gregory Chase – General Hospital
WINNER: Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer – General Hospital

Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series
Olivia d’Abo as Fifi Garrett – The Bay
AnnaLynne McCord as Cat Greene – Days of Our Lives
Ashley Puzemis as Holly Jonas – Days of Our Lives
Christian Weissmann as Remy Pryce – The Bold and the Beautiful
WINNER: Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa – The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series
Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten – The Young and the Restless
Clint Howard as Tom Starr – The Bold and the Beautiful
Jacqueline Lopez as Blaze – General Hospital
WINNER: Alley Mills as Heather Webber – General Hospital
Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis – The Young and the Restless
Avery Kristen Pohl as Esme Prince – General Hospital

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host
WINNER: Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb – Today With Hoda and Jenna
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa – Live With Kelly and Mark
Jennifer Hudson – The Jennifer Hudson Show

Outstanding Culinary Host
WINNER: Kardea Brown – Delicious Miss Brown
Joanna Gaines – Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines
Ina Garten – Be My Guest With Ina Garten
Emeril Lagasse – Emeril Cooks
Michael Symon – Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily
WINNER: Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith & Nischelle Turner – Entertainment Tonight
Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover & Mario Lopez – Access Hollywood
Star Jones, Corey Jovan – Divorce Court
Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose & Judge Judy Sheindlin – Judy Justice

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily
WINNER: Sir David Attenborough – Secret Lives of Orangutans
Brad Bestelink – Living With Leopards
Andi Sweeney Blanco, Courtney Dober, Rob North & Kirin Stone – The Fixers
Anthony Mackie – Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast
Martha Stewart – Martha Gardens

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
Days of Our Lives
WINNER: General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program
WINNER: Black Barbie
Modern Pioneering With Georgia Pellegrini
National Parks: USA
Secret Lives of Orangutans
Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
Days of Our Lives
WINNER: General Hospital
The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
Living With Leopards
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
The Secret Lives of Animals
WINNER: Secret Lives of Orangutans
Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast National Geographic

Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
WINNER: The Drew Barrymore Show
The Good Road
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Wizard of Paws

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors
National Parks: USA
The Secret Lives of Animals
WINNER: Secret Lives of Orangutans
Secrets of the Neanderthals

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video
WINNER: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
The Drew Barrymore Show
Neighbours
The View
The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Cinematography
Living With Leopards
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors
WINNER: National Parks: USA
The Secret Lives of Animals
Secret Lives of Orangutans

Outstanding Single Camera Editing
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors
WINNER: The Secret Lives of Animals
Secret Lives of Orangutans
Secrets of the Neanderthals

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
The Fixers
How I Got Here
The Kelly Clarkson Show
WINNER: Resurrected Rides

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Talk
The View
The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut
Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out
Living With Leopards
National Parks: USA
WINNER: The Secret Lives of Animals
Secret Lives of Orangutans
Secrets of the Neanderthals

Outstanding Lighting Direction
Days of Our Lives
The Drew Barrymore Show
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
The Drew Barrymore Show
WINNER: Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut
Reconnecting Roots
Tex Mex Motors

Outstanding Casting
WINNER: Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
Making Good
Start Up
The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live With Kelly and Mark
WINNER: Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors
The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
The Drew Barrymore Show
WINNER: General Hospital
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors
Sherri
The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup
The Bold and the Beautiful
WINNER: The Drew Barrymore Show
General Hospital
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Secrets of the Neanderthals
Sherri

Outstanding Regional Content in a Daytime Genre
Chicagoland’s Best Bites
WINNER: createid | SARA: A Life in Dreams and Symbols
Danzando para Sanar
Hidden Homicide
Relish

