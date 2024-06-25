Entertainment

Britney Spears' attorney Rosengart steps down

June 25, 2024 12:24 pm

Britney Spears [Source: CNN Entertainment]

Mathew Rosengart, the litigator who has represented Britney Spears for the past three years and successfully advocated for her release from a court-ordered conservatorship, is no longer representing the singer, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Rosengart stepping down comes as all litigation pertaining to Spears’ former conservatorship has been resolved, reinstating the pop star’s independence and releasing her from the probate system.

Two months ago, under Rosengart’s representation, Spears reached a settlement with her estranged father, avoiding a potentially heated trial and concluding their contentious dispute over legal fees that had persisted beyond the termination of her conservatorship in November 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

With the settlement reached and all other loose ends tied to Spears’ litigation finalized, Rosengart, who is a Los Angeles-based partner at the firm Greenberg Traurig, is moving on to focus on his heavy caseload for other clients, the source said.

At the time of the settlement, Rosengart told CNN, “It has been our honor and privilege to represent, protect, and defend Britney Spears,” calling her an “icon and a brilliant and brave artist of historic and epic proportion.”

Rosengart did not respond to CNN’s request for comment regarding the end of his working relationship with Spears.

Spears hired Rosengart – a former federal prosecutor – in the summer of 2021, after she had been working with a court-appointed attorney for the majority of her conservatorship, which she was placed under in 2008.

Rosengart emerged as a key figure in Spears’ effort to end her conservatorship. She has frequently credited him with protecting her and restoring her civil liberties. Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, served as the singer’s conservator for most of its 13-year duration, overseeing his adult daughter’s finances and medical decisions.

In June 2021, Spears gave explosive testimony in court, pleading with the judge to break her free from the conservatorship, which she said was “abusive.”

In July 2021, Spears testified again, making a tearful plea to the judge to remove her father from her conservatorship, which led to the court’s decision to grant Spears her own attorney. She retained Rosengart to litigate her case.

Within two months of working with Rosengart, the court suspended Spears’ father as her conservator, and then ultimately terminated the conservatorship less than two months later.

Rosengart – who has also represented Hollywood figures including Sean Penn and Steven Spielberg in legal matters – was hailed as a hero by legions of #FreeBritney supporters, becoming a significant figure throughout the legal saga. As Spears’ case captivated the world, the attorney was the frequent subject of memes and viral posts across social media, dubbed by some fans as “RosenGod.”

Spears and Rosengart have a close connection that is atypical from standard attorney-client relationships.

When Rosengart was hired in July 2021, Spears posted to her Instagram: “Now with real representation today … I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!!” In February 2022, the star shared a photo of the two in matching pink outfits, writing, “This man has turned my life around.”

In Spears’ memoir, “The Woman in Me,” which was published last year, she wrote that Rosengart’s legal strategy led her to court victory. “He told me that I deserved the credit for what happened,” Spears wrote in the book.

Since her conservatorship was terminated, Spears published her memoir and has released two singles, “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John and “Mind Your Business” with will.i.am. She also got married and divorced to fitness trainer and actor Sam Asghari.

Throughout Spears’ legal battle, many accusations were made against her father in legal filings pertaining to financial misuse and abusing his role as conservator. The elder Spears has always maintained there was no wrongdoing on his part, stating that the court approved every step of the conservatorship. When Spears reached a settlement with her father this past April, his attorney, Alex Weingarten, told CNN that he “would have liked to have had a trial so that the truth came out.”

World Bank approves $214.6m budget support for Fiji

Woman found dead in Tavakubu

Man questioned over discovery of woman’s body

Stakeholders call for consultation on cheque phase-out

Fiji Airways maintains winning streak

Police investigate suspected murder in Navua

Prasad urges better framework for policy implementation

Body found in Rewa River identified

PICs unite to tackle security threats

Informal settlements pose challenges

Heavy workload degrades service delivery

Britney Spears' attorney Rosengart steps down

Rodriguez shines in Colombia's 2-1 win over Paraguay

Swift responds to Grohl’s live performance comment

Russia vows retaliation for US strike on Crimea

Dior sports-inspired fabrics at Paris haute couture show

Britain's Princess Anne in hospital with head injury

Jamie Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan aim to make 2025 freakier

US judges block parts of key Biden student debt plan

Late Zaccagni goal sends Italy into last 16 in 1-1 draw with Croatia

Spain make it three in a row with 1-0 win over Albania

Mindy Kaling welcomes third child in surprise

Blaze at South Korea lithium battery plant kills 22 workers

Valevatu grateful to be given a chance

Rest and recovery vital for Bula Boys

Ministry backs athletes to Paris Olympics

Environment conservation is vital says Tunabuna

Rohit leads India to Semis, Australia in brink

Death toll rises to 20 after gunmen attack Russia's Dagestan

Vandalism a concern for health centre

Mbappe recovering after nose break: Deschamps

Ministry committed to assisting Nakabuta Community

Beach cleanup highlights commitment to ocean sustainability

Lyles wins 100m at US trials, secures Paris spot

Ratu Naiqama endorses PRF's recycling plan

Woman found dead in Navua

Iran election: Young voters’ divide over 2022 protests shapes presidential race

Reece, Narawa named in All Blacks squad

Sen optimistic about smaller budget deficits in 2024-25

Sea level rise affects Nabouwalu terminal project

Rabuka urges Pacific action against drug crisis

Masi appointed as new FNRL chair

SPBD opens its 10th branch in Nausori

Legal Aid expands services to support the vulnerable

ICAF project to assist vulnerable communities

Tight contest for Chess Championships

Lawyer to file no case to answer submissions

'Inside Out 2' surpasses $500M at Global box office

FCS evaluates all its programs

Trials over, US switch focus to Australian showdown in Paris

Eddie Murphy brings '80s to modern day with new 'Beverly Hills Cop' film

Uruguay clinch 3-1 Copa America win over Panama

Workshop concludes with new roadmap for collaboration

Orthodox priest, multiple police killed in gunmen attack

Indonesian Muslim metal group braces for biggest stage yet

Taylor Swift poses with Prince William at 'splendid' London concert

Tuwai stands ready for the call

Food quality concerns grip market

Bula Boys eye historic final

$2m to assist individuals affected by termites

Police ramp up arrests in Operation Yavirau

Israel offensive in Lebanon could increase risk of broader war, U.S. general says

Savusavu Chamber optimistic about new budget

Pulisic leads hosts US to 2-0 win over Bolivia in Copa America opener

Climate change threatens Blue Pacific's future: PM

Presenting early complaint is vital

More than 1,000 die in haj amid scorching temperatures

Hermes shows breezy summer styles for men on Paris runway

Fiji tourism thrives in May resulting in economic boost

Rasova's case adjourned again

Police search for missing man

Hungary suffers as usual in Euro 2024 win over Scotland, says coach

Collaboration strengthens Solomon Islands crime prevention

Deo urges nations to uphold rights of recyclers

Jordan grabs hat-trick to set England up for a place in T20 semi-finals

‘Hawaii Five-0’ fan favorite and former UFC fighter Taylor Wily dies at 56

Gunmen fire on targets in Russia's Dagestan region, six police killed

Taylor Swift goes Instagram official with Travis Kelce

Heat wave scorches US East Coast, spreads West

Austin Butler starstruck, couldn't greet Ryan Gosling

Fiji to face hosts in Paris

Hungary score last-minute winner to send Scots home

Fuellkrug's late goal sees Germany draw 1-1, win Euro group

Israeli airstrike kills eight at Gaza aid centre, witnesses say

Health Center requires urgent renovation

It was good run with Barbarians says Derenalagi

Bula Boys to address concerns privately

Meeting the unmet legal needs is vital: Kiran

Residents call for action on reservoir

Buewater Boxing donates 30% profits to charity

Communities to ensure ocean preservation

Volleyball tournament raises awareness on elderly abuse

Tabuya clarifies the $172K donation from the Chinese Embassy

Copa America a fresh start for Brazil after period of turmoil

Doueihi returns in style as Tigers rout Raiders

Cabinet approves national blue town framework

Kumar re-elected as FHTA Board President

Business leaders commit to mentoring indigenous entrepreneurs

Strategy to detail roles of various agencies

Russian bombing kills 3, injures 52 in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Growing vendor numbers create space shortage

PRNSC to tackle polycrisis and security challenge

Flying Fijians skipper happy with team’s performance

Fiji to co-host SIDS Solution Forum

Exhilarating start for Snooker nationals

Natabua High School Global Reunion targets infrastructure

Mexico lose captain Alvarez to injury in narrow win over Jamaica

Richardson punches ticket to Paris Olympics

Ben Affleck breaks down his ‘resting hard face’

Nabouwalu youth on a mission to eradicate drug use

Krishna tops Oceania goal scoring board

Rally participants call on government to reprioritize

Work commences on google project in Fiji

Fiji to host 21st annual regular session for WCPFC

Thousands join Budapest Pride to protest anti-LGBTQ+ policies

U20 ready for the big guns

Venezuela edge out 10-man Ecuador in Copa America

Dressel wins 50m free splash, sets up Paris title defense

Death toll rises to 54 in India liquor tragedy

Israeli strikes kill 42 in Gaza, officials Say

PM calls for acceptance of school dropouts

SOLE Fintech enhances financial inclusion

SCC prioritizes infrastructure maintenance

Ambassador Tarakinikini presents draft resolution on New Caledonia

Cabinet approves review of Security Industry Act 2010

Flying Fijians fall in thriller

Bula Boys down Tahiti in hard fought game

Belgium bounce back with 2-0 Euros win over Romania

Ecuador hopes to start Copa America campaign on a high

Blues claim Super Rugby title after 21-year drought

Martinez ready for Euro 2024 knock-outs with Portugal

Georgia hold Czechs to 1-1 draw

Rabbitohs outlast Manly to claim 75-year first

Walker kicks Roosters past Bulldogs in Gosford wet

Nadroga puts an end to Suva's reign

Bula Boys raring to go

China, Australia to issue five-year visas

Review approved for FNSC

Ministry seeks cash conversion for bus vouchers

Society works on providing free legal services

Cabinet approves execution of MOS with Australia

Fiji deposits instrument of accession to Budapest Convention

Kevin Costner confirms he won’t return to ‘Yellowstone’

New kumala variety ideal for dry conditions

Suva women defend Marama title

Silktails defeated by Storm

Nil-all draw for Peru vs Chile

Byrne names team for Barbarians clash

Jessica Alba leaps back into action mode with ‘Trigger Warning’

China warns of possible 'trade war' with EU

Nabose grateful for experience

NDP to help shape future workforce skills

Cabinet endorses National ID Program

Japan increases grant for Tamavua-i-wai bridge project

ADB warns of ground water depletion in the region

Training equips women and men with new skills

Non-selected athletes to appeal within 48 hours

Argentina coach unhappy with pitch

RFMF seeks forgiveness from Ligairi

Council calls for review of Mining Act

Pretrial conference set for alleged murderer

Nadroga players have trained to win says President

Israel pounds Gaza, killing dozens, as fighting rages

Players to play for their families

FIPRA to establish comprehensive database

Warbrick wills Storm past Dolphins in thriller

Some players dropped from Fiji 7s Olympics squad

Austria shines with Rangnick's philosophy in statement win

Trump says foreigners who graduate from US colleges should get green cards

Russian-American woman goes on trial for treason

Koroiduadua, Naitokani in for Nadroga

$50k for Olympic gold medalist

Dad keeps Seva Junior in check

Potential path to amend Constitution says Turaga

Operation Yavirau results in more drug possession arrests

Slovak parliament approves government's contested public broadcaster revamp

Home and away games for Netball Super League

Province takes proactive steps in fight against drugs

Forum addresses gap in Fiji's music industry

Groundwater resource has benefited more than 2000 households

Fijians urged to embrace Yoga for health benefits

Judge refuses recusal in Isoof appeal case

Colombia congress approves extension of debt ceiling to $17.6 billion

Zelenskiy calls for measures to preserve Ukraine's energy system

Hodgman in for Wallabies, Daugunu back

Argentina claim 2-0 win over Canada in Copa America opener

Biden administration to give Haiti $110 million in security aid

Minimal changes for Skipper Cup champs

Yoga can address rising NCDs says PM

Gollings sheds light on termination

Municipal councils to undergo internal audit

FHRADC commends new Corrections Commissioner’s transparency

Bula Boys ready for last pool match

Messi sets all-time record for Copa America appearances

Valelevu Health Center receives $30k donation

HECF chief urges tech integration in higher education

Tom Kim, on brink of 22, shoots 62 to lead Travelers

Israel pounds central Gaza camps, deepens invasion of Rafah

Savusavu businesses thrive despite competition

Fiji men’s football now ranked 166th