A total of 15,657 Fiji residents departed the country last month.

Fiji Bureau of Statistics Chief Executive Kemueli Naiqama says 13,742 or 87.8% were for a short-term absence of under three months, and 425 or 2.7% were for over three months and within a 12-month period.

Naiqama revealed that a total of 1,490, or 9.5%, of resident departures were for a longer-term absence of one year or more.