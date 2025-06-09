Fiji Army to host British Army in curtain raiser

In what promises to be a thrilling day of rugby, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces rugby team will host the British Army side in a groundbreaking curtain-raiser to the highly anticipated Flying Fijians vs Scotland Test match in Suva on July 12.

This is the first time for the British Army team to tour Fiji, adding a new chapter to the growing rugby rivalry between the two forces.

The British Army will field a 38-member squad on its Southern Hemisphere tour, which also includes stops in New Zealand and Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

Colonel Graham Taylor, Chief of Staff at the UK Defence Academy says the team boasts 26 players and 12 coaching staff, with a notable Fijian presence—eight players and two staff members—all of whom are eager to experience the Fijian spirit firsthand.

“This match represents everything that is good about military rugby. The British Army is stronger for having Fijian soldiers serving in it. British Army Rugby is stronger for having Fijian players in the squad. We have enjoyed learning about Fijian culture and spirit as we serve and play alongside our Fijian brothers and sisters. To be able to do that first-hand in Fiji will be very special.”

While this will be the British Army’s inaugural visit to Fiji, the two sides are no strangers to one another.

The RFMF and British Army previously met in the 2015 International Defence Rugby Championship Final, where the RFMF triumphed 30-10.

The rivalry was reignited in 2023 during the Defence World Cup in France, where the Fiji Army faced the UK Armed Forces—a combined team from the British Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force—fueling the competitive fire between the two sides.

For the RFMF, this fixture represents both a sporting challenge and a symbol of continued growth.

Colonel Penioni Naliva, President of RFMF Rugby, highlighted that while the team is still in the process of rebuilding, the match provides a valuable opportunity to test their mettle.

“Preparation is ongoing with the squad for the game. The RFMF is currently in a rebuilding phase, and new soldiers are being groomed into the squad this season. We played against the UK Armed Forces during the 2023 Defence World Cup and expect the same level of tenacity and professionalism next month. This match gives us another opportunity to test ourselves and build depth.”

For both the RFMF and the British Army, this encounter goes beyond sport.

It serves as a reflection of their long-standing defence ties, forged during both World Wars and continuing through modern-day military collaborations.

Colonel Naliva says this year alone, British Army personnel have served as instructors on RFMF training courses and participated in Exercise Central Diamond with the 3FIR.

“The RFMF’s relationship with the British Army dates back to the First and Second World Wars. Over the last five years, there has been a renewed commitment to collaboration between our nations. This year alone, British Army personnel have served as instructors on RFMF training courses and have been embedded within 3FIR for Exercise Central Diamond. These exchanges help us better understand one another and reinforce our shared values. Using rugby to strengthen our ties and instill the values of the game adds another dimension to the BA-RFMF relationship.”

Fiji Rugby Acting CEO Koli Sewabu echoed the sentiments of both teams, acknowledging the importance of the fixture as more than just a rugby match. He pointed to the enduring military bond between the nations, which continues to influence their rugby cultures.

“Many Fijians serve in the British Army, known for their discipline, bravery, and physical prowess—qualities that make them highly valued soldiers. This military connection has also influenced rugby, further strengthening the bond between our nations. The upcoming match is a celebration of military brotherhood, rugby diplomacy, and a showcase of talent for which both institutions are well known. We thank both military leaders for bringing this fixture to Fiji. This is more than just a game—it’s a celebration of military ties, cultural exchange, and the unifying power of sport.”

The curtain-raiser kicks off at 12pm on Friday, 12 July with both teams eager to showcase their strength, determination and the power of international camaraderie ahead of the Flying Fijians vs Scotland Test.

The match will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can watch Flying Fijians versus Scotland match LIVE on Viti Plus.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.