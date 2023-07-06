Challenge laid at Vanua Championship launch

The 2023 Vodafone Vanua Championship was officially launched today, marking the commencement of a fierce battle for promotion to the elite level.

With 16 formidable unions in attendance, the stage is set for an intense seven-round of games.

Leading his team, Northland Captain Osea Turagarua emphasized the significance of keeping their eyes on the ultimate goal.

Rewa Representative, Lesi Bulai expressed unwavering confidence in his team’s ability to mount a strong comeback this year.

Vodafone Chief Marketing Officer, Rajnesh Prasad says they’re sticking to their commitment of supporting grassroots rugby.

Rajnesh added that launching the championship on their birthday month not only celebrates the spirit of rugby and Vodafone’s 29th birthday but it also marks a significant milestone achievement of commitment to the development of the sport in the country.

“Today we come together to embrace this legacy and renew our commitment to nurturing Fijian grassroots through the Vanua Championship”

The winner and runner-up of this year’s Vodafone Vanua Championship will feature in the Skipper Cup next season.

The Vodafone Vanua Champion kicks off this Saturday with the finals expected to be played on August 19th.