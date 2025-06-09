FSC to trial security company at Tuckers Ice Cream Games

[ Source: Fiji Sports Council / Facebook ]

In a bid to ensure the safety of all events at its venues, the Fiji Sports Council will be engaging a security company to manage security operations during the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games next weekend.

Chief executive officer Gilbert Vakalalabure confirmed this during the tournament launch yesterday.

He said the upcoming event will serve as a trial to assess the company’s performance and determine whether it should be contracted for future events.

“We are going to make a trial in regards to the security of the events, and the trial is for the Tribal Risks Company. We are trying to see the best way for us to facilitate it. And as we can see for previous years, we used to have problems with security and even ticketing.”

Tribal Risk, a Fijian-owned security and risk-management company, provides professional services in both Fiji and the United Kingdom.

The Tuckers Ice Cream Games will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva next Thursday and Friday.

