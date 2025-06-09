Bula FC held to 1–1 draw by South Melbourne

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Extra Supermarket Bula FC were forced to settle for a 1–1 draw against South Melbourne FC at the Santos National Football Stadium after failing to capitalise on several second-half opportunities.

South Melbourne struck early in the contest, with Andrew Mesourouni finding the net in the 12th minute to put the visitors ahead and apply early pressure on the home side.

However, Bula FC responded just before halftime when Christopher Wasasala pulled one back in the 41st minute to level the scores heading into the break.

The second half saw Bula FC create numerous chances and control large periods of possession, but poor finishing in front of goal denied them what could have been a crucial win.

Despite the draw, the performance showed attacking promise from Bula FC, who will now look to be more clinical in their next outing.

They take on Tahiti United next on Sunday, and you can watch it live on FBC 2.

