Seruiratu slams false social media claims

Opposition Leader and former FijiFirst Party member Inia Seruiratu has strongly refuted allegations circulating online linking him to claims reportedly made in court by Imran Khan, also known as ‘King Khan’.

The social media posts, which have gained significant traction with hundreds of shares, allege that both Seruiratu and former minister Parveen Bala had responded to media queries regarding claims raised in court about the alleged involvement of some former FFP ministers in the drug trade.

However, Seruiratu maintains that no such engagement took place in his case and that the claims about him are inaccurate.

In a statement provided to FBC News, Seruiratu clarified that he has not been interviewed by any media outlet over the claims, while also raising concerns over what he described as false and misleading social media posts.

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“The allegation that I have been interviewed is totally false and misleading. Shameful, to say the least, when people are spreading information without establishing the truth and facts. Secondly, if King Khan made those comments, it can only be verified through the conduct of a proper investigation by the authorities concerned, and I am more than willing to participate if so required.”

An FBC News journalist who was present during proceedings at the Nadi Magistrates Court during Khan’s recent appearance has confirmed that no such allegations regarding former ministers were raised in court.

Police have reiterated and urged members of the public to avoid spreading misinformation and disinformation. They are also urging the public not to be manipulated by those with hidden agendas and to verify information before sharing posts.