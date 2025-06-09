MGM’s Uluilakeba breaks high jump record

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School athlete John Uluilakeba delivered a standout performance in the high jump, clearing 1.77 metres to set a new record at the Coca-Cola Games in the sub-junior boys division.

Uluilakeba surpassed the previous mark of 1.76m, which was set just last year by Suva Grammar School’s John Vugakoto.

After breaking the record, Uluilakeba raised the bar to 1.80m in an ambitious attempt to push the mark even further, showing confidence and determination despite narrowly missing the height.

The new record highlights his strong form in a tightly contested event, giving MGM a proud moment on the field.

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Uluilakeba’s performance now sets a new benchmark for future athletes in the event.

The Games continue at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC 2.