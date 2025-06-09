Army Commander fires up Sukuna Bowl warriors

[file photo]

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai has delivered a fiery call to arms to the Army rugby side ahead of today’s Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl clash in Labasa.

In a post on his Facebook page, he told the players they carry four years of hunger, frustration and unfinished business.

Kalouniwai said the squad steps in with the lift of recent wins across Army sports, performances he believes have shifted the mood within the Force and sparked new pride.

He reminded the team that members of the wider Corps gave up their own preparation time to sharpen this year’s main side, a show of unity he says now rests on the shoulders of the players running out today.

He urged the team to take the belief of every man and woman in the RFMF as they march into the North.

The Commander said not everyone can be in the stands but the whole Force will be behind them. He challenged the players to seize every moment and stay true to their mantra ‘Rise, Reignite, Restore’ as they chase a historic comeback.

A live build-up begins at 2pm with the main match kicking off at 3pm on FBC Sports.

