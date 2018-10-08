Voss to front court today

Shaenaz Voss

The Chief Executive of Fiji Link Airways Shaenaz Voss has been charged with one count of failure to comply with the requirements of the Operator’s Airline Security Programme.

The 63- year- old will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates court this afternoon.

Police Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions, ACP Sakeo Raikaci says Voss was arrested on Saturday from Nadi International Airport.

He says her arrest is related to the unlawful carriage of firearms on board a flight from Nausori to Labasa Airport on 08/10/18.

It is believed this is in relation to former Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum’s bodyguards being armed on a flight.

ACP Raikaci says Voss was interviewed under caution on Saturday through video recorded interview and kept in custody for the continuation of her interview yesterday.

She was further kept in custody for the completion of her interview this morning.

He says charges were laid following a consultation with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Police says Voss was out of the country when investigation was initiated and only arrived on Friday.

ACP Raikaci reassures members of the public that there will not be any influence from senior police officers as well as political masters in the process of investigating cases of national interest.

He says all investigations will be conducted thoroughly and fairly.

He is also pleading for patience and understanding as there are processes and procedures that have to be followed and complied with accordingly.

