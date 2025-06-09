EU remains a force for peace, democracy and rule of law: Temo

Acting Chief of Protocol Consular Division Kiti Temo. [Photo: MOSESE RAQIO]

The European Union remains a force for peace, democracy and the rule of law as Fiji and the EU continue to strengthen their partnership despite being geographically far apart.

This was highlighted by Acting Chief of Protocol Consular Division Kiti Temo while speaking on behalf of the Government of Fiji during Europe Day celebrations in Lami tonight.

Temo says the Schuman Declaration of 1950 transformed a continent divided by war into a union rooted in dialogue, solidarity and shared prosperity.

Temo congratulated European Union Ambassador to the Pacific Barbara Plinkert, her staff and EU member states on what he described as a great success story.

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She says Fiji and Europe may be continents apart geographically, but politically and economically, they remain close partners that share common values and principles.

She adds that this is reflected in the Fiji-European Union strategic partnership, which continues to grow in scale and scope.

Temo highlighted that the EU has been a long-standing and valued partner for Fiji, supporting economic and social development, sustainable livelihoods, governance, gender equality, human rights, climate change initiatives and disaster risk reduction efforts under the Pacific Protocol of the Samoa Agreement.

She also stressed that with the current geopolitical crisis in Europe and the conflict in the Middle East, the vision of peace and cooperation behind the Schuman Declaration remains as relevant today as it was 76 years ago.

Temo says Europe represents more than a place on the map, describing it as a promise of cooperation over conflict, compromise over division and shared purpose over fear.

She says this reflects the Ocean of Peace vision championed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Meanwhile, European Union Ambassador to the Pacific Barbara Plinkert says a vision that began more than 70 years ago has become fruitful, transforming Europe from confrontation to cooperation, from division to unity and from the shadow of conflict towards lasting peace.