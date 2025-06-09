Police warn against rumours as probe into government official continues

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Police Force has issued a fresh warning against the spread of rumours and unverified allegations on social media as investigations continue into claims linking a senior Government official to a person of interest.

Police confirmed that the allegations, which surfaced publicly earlier this year, remain under active investigation by senior officers within the Criminal Investigations Department.

According to the police, the senior Government member voluntarily reported the matter to authorities in late March 2026, requesting an official investigation to establish the truth behind the claims.

The Fiji Police Force says that while freedom of expression must be respected, social media users also have a responsibility to avoid damaging reputations by sharing unverified information.

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Authorities are urging the public to exercise caution and avoid circulating content based on speculation, rumours, or hearsay, warning that misinformation can undermine investigations and unfairly impact individuals involved.

Police stressed that investigations involving serious allegations require time, professionalism, and due process, adding that all individuals deserve a fair opportunity to respond to claims made against them.

The force says the ongoing inquiry will determine whether there is any factual basis to the allegations, and is appealing to the public to allow investigators to carry out their work without outside influence or interference.