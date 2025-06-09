Police corruption investigation sent for legal review

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Police Force has completed a major corruption investigation involving eleven senior police officers, following explosive allegations linked to leaked Viber messages suggesting ties to the illicit drug trade.

In a move aimed at reinforcing transparency and public trust, the full investigation file has now been handed to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for independent legal review before any further action is taken.

The high-level probe, supported by the Australian Federal Police and New Zealand Police, involved extensive digital forensic analysis and financial investigations into claims that officers received money from individuals connected to drug networks.

Specialist investigators, including retired senior officers recalled specifically for the case, were granted full autonomy to conduct the inquiry, while forensic accountants and the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit examined the financial records of implicated officers.

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Police say investigations into allegations raised by a former officer regarding links between police personnel and organised criminal figures have now been closed after repeated attempts to obtain formal statements overseas proved unsuccessful.

However, authorities confirm that several individuals named in the allegations are already before the courts on drug-related charges, while others remain under active investigation.

The Fiji Police Force is urging the public to allow due legal process to take its course, stressing that complex investigations involving corruption and organised crime require time, coordination, and multi-agency cooperation.

Police have also assured the public that all allegations involving officers are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.