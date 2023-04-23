Voss in custody

Shaenaz Voss.

Shaenaz Voss is in police custody.

This has been confirmed by the Police Chief of Intelligence and Prosecutions, ACP Sakeo Raikaci.

Raikaci says further details on why Voss is being detained will be released tomorrow.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Voss, who had just resigned from her role as Executive General Corporate Affairs of Fiji Airways, was due to leave the country yesterday when she was arrested.

Just last week, Voss resigned from the job.

According to sources, a company restructure was sent out that did not have Voss holding the same position.

Her post is expected to be advertised by June 1st.