Fiji leads Pacific in AI and digital transformation

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is rapidly cementing its place as the Pacific’s technology powerhouse, with global industry leaders pointing to the country’s aggressive embrace of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital innovation.

Speaking to FBC News, Data#3 General Manager Software Brendan Merry says Fiji has consistently stayed ahead of the curve when it comes to adopting emerging technologies.

Merry says Fiji’s openness to innovation over the last 18 years has positioned the country as a regional technology hub, with businesses increasingly turning to AI and cloud-based systems to drive productivity and growth.

However, he says the real challenge now is ensuring organisations have strong data structures, security systems and digital frameworks in place to fully harness the power of artificial intelligence.

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“So I think not only us in Data3, but in the market we see comparatively Fiji is really far ahead in technology adoption and roadmap and forward thinking. And I think that’s something that both we’re really proud of and I think the country should be very proud of as well as it advances.”

He says Fiji is already outperforming many Pacific nations in technology adoption, digital strategy and future-focused planning.

According to Merry, the country’s skilled workforce and strong university programs are playing a major role in driving Fiji’s digital transformation.

Meanwhile, Data#3 Chief Technology Officer Graham Robinson says Fiji has spent the past decade building a solid digital foundation through investments in cloud computing, cybersecurity and data analytics.

Robinson says Fiji is once again leading the Pacific as artificial intelligence reshapes industries and economies worldwide.

He says AI is now helping governments and businesses unlock greater value from years of digital investment and data collection.

On cybersecurity, Robinson says Fiji is taking an aggressive approach to strengthening its cyber defence capabilities as threats become more advanced globally.

He says the country already has strong expertise in cybersecurity, but the biggest challenge remains building enough workforce capacity to meet growing demand.