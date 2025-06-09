Rural health clinic receive major WASH project

[Photo: Bose Vavataga]

More than 11,000 people in rural Ba are expected to benefit from upgraded water and sanitation services at Namau Nursing Station, Balevuto Health Centre and Nailaga Health Centre.

The WASH project was commissioned today by Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, who says access to safe water remains a major challenge in many rural clinics around the country.

The upgrades include improved water supply systems, larger storage tanks, handwashing stations and separate toilets for men, women and people living with disabilities.

Dr Lalabalavu says the ministry’s priority is to ensure clinics are in good condition and have proper sanitation facilities for patients.

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“While we continue to ensure that our facilities are up to par in terms of the facility being workable and livable, we are also trying to ensure that it has good WASH capabilities so that our staff are able to deliver quality health services”

UNICEF Pacific Deputy Representative Roshni Basu says 79 percent of healthcare facilities in Fiji still have limited sanitation services, while some clinics continue to lack safe toilets and proper hand-washing facilities.

UNICEF has been working with the Ministry of Health since 2023 to improve conditions in rural clinics.

“And now after three years, we have these 12 upgraded healthcare facilities and that these are supposed to restore and improve water supply systems. It should make a difference on the lives of 11,000 people and 3,300 children”

Funded by the Government of Korea and supported by UNICEF, the Ministry says the upgrades will improve healthcare services in rural areas, with greater focus on clean water and proper sanitation in clinics nationwide.