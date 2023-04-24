Voss taken to CID HQ

Former Executive General Corporate Affairs of Fiji Airways, Shaenaz Voss

Former Executive General Corporate Affairs of Fiji Airways, Shaenaz Voss has been taken to the Criminal Investigation Department this morning.

It is understood that she was brought to Suva from Nadi on Saturday and she has been in custody at the Totogo Police Station since then.

Police Chief of Intelligence and Prosecutions, ACP Sakeo Raikaci is expected to release further details.