Government eyes $180K fix for Cikobia water crisis

The government is aware of the ongoing water challenges faced by communities on the island of Cikobia and is now working on a proposed $180,000 funding allocation in the upcoming national budget to address the issue.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Mosese Bulitavu, confirmed this while responding to concerns over worsening water shortages as villagers brace for the dry season.

Bulitavu says long-term interventions are being developed to address Cikobia’s persistent water problems, including infrastructure-based solutions such as solar-powered pumping systems that would draw water from identified boreholes.

“We have applied for funding of around $180,000 in the next financial year for solar-powered systems to pump water from identified sources. That is the long-term solution we are working towards to address the water challenges in Cikobia.”

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He confirmed that the government, through the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and the Mineral Resources Department, has already conducted scoping assessments on the island.

Bulitavu adds that during emergency situations and periods of severe water shortage, the government continues to provide vessels to cart water to the island, coordinated through the Macuata Provincial Administrator’s Office.

Currently, villagers on Cikobia rely heavily on household rainwater tanks and a limited number of underground water sources to supply a school and villages, including Vuninuku, Nalele, Nautovatu and Vatulele.