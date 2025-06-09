New rice harvester boosts production in Navua

[Photo: MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE/ FACEBOOK]

The Ministry of Agriculture has provided a rice harvester to the Nakaulevu Cooperative in Navua to support the revival of rice farming in Fiji.

With shared funding between the government and cooperative members, the new machinery has significantly increased production from 20,000kg to 80,000kg and boosted income.

Mechanisation has improved efficiency, reduced labour challenges, and cut post-harvest losses, while also creating jobs.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to reduce rice imports, strengthen local farming, and build resilience against climate change.