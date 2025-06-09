Public consultations on draft Tourism Bill 2026 conclude

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has concluded nationwide public consultations on the Draft Tourism Bill 2026 following engagements with stakeholders across Fiji’s major tourism centres.

Consultations were held in Suva, Sigatoka, Nadi, Rakiraki, Labasa and Savusavu, allowing tourism operators, community representatives and members of the public to provide feedback on the proposed legislation.

The Ministry says the consultations are part of Government’s commitment to an inclusive and transparent law-making process aimed at ensuring the legislation reflects the needs and expectations of stakeholders across the tourism sector.

According to the Ministry, the Draft Tourism Bill 2026 will establish Fiji’s first comprehensive tourism legislation and is expected to introduce tourism standards, strengthen governance, support sustainable development, and improve the resilience and competitiveness of the industry.

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The Ministry has thanked participants for their contributions and insights during the consultation process.

Written submissions on the Draft Tourism Bill 2026 have also closed.