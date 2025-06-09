NFA developing new standards for fire equipment certification

[Photo: FILE]

The National Fire Authority is working to strengthen rules on fire safety equipment and construction materials to reduce fire risks and improve compliance standards across Fiji.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the authority is strengthening its regulatory framework to ensure all fire safety systems, equipment, and building materials meet minimum safety requirements before entering the market or being installed in buildings.

He says the initiative is aimed at closing compliance gaps and preventing risks caused by substandard or improperly certified materials, which can significantly increase fire hazards in homes, workplaces, and public infrastructure.

Sowane adds that they have set a clear national target to reduce structural fires by five percent annually.

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“When unsafe materials are used, we embedded risk into our infrastructure from the very beginning. Internal analysis has also proven that majority of fires occurring are from residential buildings in comparison to commercial and industrial buildings. On an annual basis, 90 to 95% of structural fires are from residential homes and only 5 to 10% are from commercial and industrial buildings.”

Sowane said the NFA is working on new standards that will regulate the importation and certification of fire safety equipment, ensuring alignment with the National Building Code and international best practices.

Sowane says collaboration between the NFA and occupational health and safety authorities is critical to ensuring consistent enforcement across both construction and workplace environments.

He added that coordinated inspections and shared regulatory responsibilities will help close existing gaps and ensure safety obligations are properly implemented.