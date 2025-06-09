Solomon Islands PM Manele ousted after no-confidence vote

Solomon Islands will have a new Prime Minister next week after Jeremiah Manele was voted out through a motion of no confidence in Parliament today.

A total of 26 MPs in the 50-seat Parliament voted against Manele, ending his two-year term as leader.

The motion followed weeks of political tension, with former government MPs accusing the administration of corruption, bribery and weak leadership.

During the heated debate, former Foreign Minister Peter Shanel Agovaka claimed some ministers were abusing public funds and giving unfair advantages to close associates.

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Manele defended his leadership and called on those behind the motion to clearly explain their reasons to the people of Solomon Islands.

The new government bloc is expected to decide on a new leader next week, with opposition leader Matthew Wale and former Foreign Minister Agovaka among the possible candidates.