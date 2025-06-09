Employment ministry launches new communication strategy

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Employment has launched its Communication Strategy 2026–2029 in a major push to improve public engagement, strengthen transparency, and ensure Fijians receive accurate and timely information about government services.

The strategy aims to modernize the ministry’s communication systems and improve the way information is shared with workers, employers, stakeholders, media organizations, and the wider public.

Permanent Secretary Maritino Nemani says communication now plays a critical role in public service delivery, particularly in an era where misinformation and disinformation can spread rapidly through digital platforms and social media.

“I think communication is key in any statutory organization. Communication is key. Given the digitalization and the modern era that we’re in, there’s a lot of misinformation and disinformation. I think my ministry launched this strategy for a simple reason — on behalf of the government and the people of Fiji that we serve — to make sure that whatever we do, and the information that goes out to the people of Fiji, is accurate and reaches those who need the right information.”

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Nemani says the strategy will help the ministry respond more effectively to public concerns, improve awareness of employment-related programs, and build greater trust between the ministry and the people it serves.

The ministry says the strategy will also strengthen its engagement with the media to ensure verified and factual information reaches the public quickly and efficiently.