ODPP holds first media workshop on court reporting

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has taken a major step towards improving transparency and media engagement by hosting it’s first-ever Media Workshop on Court Reporting and the Criminal Justice Process.

Held at Novotel Suva Lami Bay yesterday, the workshop brought together journalists and media representatives from major outlets including Fiji Sun, Fiji Times, FBC, CFL, Mai TV, and Fiji One.

The session was designed to strengthen understanding of how the criminal justice system works, particularly as court cases continue to receive increasing public and media attention.

Participants were given insights into how prosecutors review cases, the decision-making process behind taking matters to court, and the various stages criminal cases go through within the justice system.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Nancy Tikoisuva, says the media plays a vital role in shaping public understanding of legal processes and stressed the importance of accurate and informed reporting.

She says the workshop aims to build stronger engagement with journalists, encourage open dialogue, and support responsible court reporting that reflects the complexities of the justice system.

Tikoisuva adds that as more cases come into the public spotlight, it is important for reporters to have a clear understanding of legal procedures and the role of prosecutors.

The interactive session also allowed journalists to raise questions directly with ODPP officials in an open forum aimed at improving mutual understanding between the media and the prosecution service.

The ODPP says it plans to hold similar engagements in the future as part of its broader commitment to transparency, public awareness, and stronger collaboration with key stakeholders in the justice system.