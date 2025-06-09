Sheep industry thrives with focus on local production and exports

Fiji’s sheep industry is thriving in the West and North, creating jobs, boosting rural livelihoods, and supporting food security.

While speaking in Parliament this morning, Tomasi Tunabuna said there is currently strong demand for locally produced sheep.

He adds that the local sheep industry holds significant potential for foreign earnings, especially if export opportunities to other Pacific island countries are explored.

Tunabuna says that Fiji has already exported its sheep breed to Samoa and Tonga.

Tunabuna says that to grow the industry, they need to work with international and regional partners, adopt new research and technology, and increase local production to reduce reliance on imported sheep meat.



Tomasi Tunabuna [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

He notes that in 2023, Fiji produced 149 tonnes of local sheep meat, compared to 8,067 tonnes that were imported. He adds that a total of 547 recipients have received various support packages valued at $1.7 million.

Tunabuna adds that for this financial year, the production target is to increase local sheep meat output by 4.42 tonnes.

“Reducing imports is a challenging task for Fiji, since all our livestock are grazing on marginal lands. When prime agricultural lands are developed for non-agricultural uses, grazing will have to be moved to less fertile areas in the mountains.”

Tunabuna says that as part of their efforts to reduce reliance on imported sheep meat, $635,000 has been allocated to the Sheep Research and Extension Initiative.

He adds that this project focuses on improving sheep breeds, enhancing nutrition, and reducing losses from diseases and dog attacks.

Tunabuna says their goal is to increase local production, improve meat quality, and ensure a consistent supply to the market.



Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says the Ministry of Agriculture needs more funding support to strengthen its initiatives and expand Fiji’s sheep industry.

“Management and nutrition are major components, and these come with costs. The Minister needs strong support, especially when it comes to breeding. Even if we want to take the industry to the next level, practices like flushing giving animal’s special diets three weeks prior to breeding to improve ovulation are important, but they are costly.”

He calls on the government to fully back the Minister with the resources and support needed to grow the sheep industry.

