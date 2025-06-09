Rural waste dumping threatens environment and health

[Photo: FILE]

Rural communities in Fiji are facing a growing problem with indiscriminate waste dumping.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu warns that improper rubbish disposal threatens the environment and public health.

He says they are working to visit rural and maritime areas to raise awareness, provide guidance, and support safe disposal.

The Minister is urging villagers to adopt proper waste management practices.

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“In the village, a common practice for disposing of rubbish is to dump everything together, with no separation of waste.”

Vasu adds that improving waste practices in rural areas is key to protecting the environment.

Pacific Recycling Foundation’s Amitesh Deo says community representatives will guide residents on recycling and managing waste.

The government and NGOs are joining forces to promote recycling, enforce proper waste disposal, and engage communities to protect the environment and public health.

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