Namosi landowners seek support from Opposition

The challenges faced by Namosi landowners regarding the Namosi Joint Venture are an ongoing issue that needs attention.

The Namosi Joint Venture’s prospecting license is due to expire this month, and the landowners are objecting to the renewal of the license.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu, while receiving the Objection letter on the renewal of the NJV Exploration License from the landowners yesterday, says the landowners have been fighting for quite a while now, and it’s crucial to hear their cries.

“This has been an ongoing issue, it has been there for quite a while and we have to listen to the concerns on the plight of the people as well. I am thankful that they have also considered delivering a copy to the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, they have done the same with government and of course the government will make a decision looking at all the key factors to the issue.”

Seruiratu says the government, including the Opposition, is in parliament for the people, so this is crucial as it impacts the lives of people in the province.

The Opposition Leader says key decisions are crucial, and being representatives of the people, they will ensure that the rights of Namosi landowners and their expectations are also taken into consideration.

The Namosi landowners were in Suva yesterday, delivering four objection letters relating to the NJV Exploration licenses.

The letters were addressed individually to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu, Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo, and the Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu.