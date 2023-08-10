Fiji still needs support, Prasad tells Parker

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad conveyed to New Zealand’s Associate Minister of Finance and Attorney-General David Parker that Fiji still needs their support.

The Deputy Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting with Parker where he said that Fiji is still transitioning from a deep fiscal hold and infrastructure deficit that we need to work on, and this will help us navigate towards having much more sustainable economic growth.

He says Fiji is thankful knowing New Zealand will always be there for us, and Fiji will always be there for New Zealand.

The Finance Minister says Fiji needs support, whether it be budget support, concessional loans or grants, or other measures.

Prasad says this will help put its economy on a very strong projection.



He adds that Fiji is grateful and appreciative of New Zealand’s continuous support, especially during COVID-19 with vaccines and direct budget support.