Fiji developing comprehensive food and nutrition security policy

[Photo: NFNC/ FACEBOOK]

The National Food and Nutrition Centre is leading efforts to create a comprehensive policy to ensure food and nutrition security across Fiji, covering all stages of life.

Acting Manager Kriti Prasad says the policy follows a “womb-to-tomb” approach, addressing maternal health, child nutrition, school health, and the broader food system.

She adds that the policy aims to integrate various sectors, including agriculture, health, and education, to build a coordinated approach that strengthens access to nutritious food and promotes healthier communities.

Prasad adds that Work on the policy has been ongoing since last year.

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Preliminary drafts were submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture in October and are now with the Ministry of Health. Once finalised, it will be presented to the Secretary’s office for approval and eventual implementation.

“It’s about ensuring every Fijian, from infancy to adulthood, has access to safe and nutritious food while also supporting sustainable food systems.”

Experts believe the policy will play a key role in addressing Fiji’s rising health challenges, including malnutrition, childhood obesity, and food insecurity, while also promoting school feeding programs and community nutrition initiatives.

Prasad emphasised that this is a step toward long-term national resilience.

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