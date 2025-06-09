Fiji accelerates implementation of Container Deposit Regulations

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu has confirmed strong progress on Fiji’s Container Deposit Regulations, calling it a long-awaited step showing the Coalition Government’s decisive leadership and political will.

He said that, following the Prime Minister’s directive on Global Recycling Day, the initiative has been revived and accelerated, with meetings held with major refrigerant companies.

While some proposed voluntary schemes, Bulitavu stressed that national environmental responsibility must be mandatory, not optional.

The Ministry has secured dedicated funding and is working with SPREP, UNEP, and consultancy Sirius Business, funded under the GEF Island Pacific Project, to modernize the CDR framework.

Public and private consultations will begin this month to determine a fair deposit rate and strategies to manage legacy waste.

Once implemented, the CDR will encourage container returns, reduce plastic pollution, promote recycling industries and green jobs, and extend landfill lifespan.

Bulitavu emphasized that importers and plastic-dependent industries have both a moral and legal duty to manage product waste.

He added that Fiji will also expand product stewardship to e-waste, tyres, solar panels, batteries, and vehicle components, marking a major step toward a circular economy that turns waste into a resource.

